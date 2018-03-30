The Katsina state government has commenced training g of hundreds of unemployed youths on digital businesses.

Our correspondent reports that the training was being conducted under the office of the Alhaji Ibrahim Tijjani ITB the senior special assistant on youth development.

The adviser said the pilot training was launched in Katsina zone on Thursday and the remaining zones of Daura and Funtua would host the training in due course.

According to him, the training was aimed at job creation, creativity and invention through digital marketing on the internet platforms such as Facebook, what’s app, Twitter and Instagram.

The government has engaged experts from the Clossaxx ICT coverage media for the training.

The training exposes the trainees on how to buy and sell via online medium, stressing government was determined to reduce redundancy among the youths.

The training would gather exposed the participants on modern ways of business transactions through the art of buying and selling of goods Andi services,stressing the training would guarantee economic sustainability and self reliance.

Recall that the Katsina state government has so far empowered thousands of youth through vocational training since inception in the last three years.