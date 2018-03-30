An activist and public commentator, Alhaji Suleiman Baba-Jada, has cautioned Adamawa Government against the proposed plan to construct an airport in Mubi town.

Baba-Jada said the proposal was not viable, adding that the state’s economy could not afford it for now.

Baba-Jada urged the state government to concentrate on the ongoing uncompleted projects and payment of outstanding salaries of workers instead of embarking on a project like airport.

He said that such a project did not add value to other states and Adamawa needed to learn from others’ mistake.

“Government should concentrate on completing ongoing and abandoned viable projects as well as payment of outstanding workers’ salaries instead of an airport in Mubi town when that of Yola is yet to be fully utilised,” Baba-Jada said.

Meanwhile, Gov. Muhammadu Bindow, who had taken officials of the Federal Ministry of Transport to the proposed airport site in Mubi, said the project was a viable one that would bring socio-economic benefit to the state.

Bindow said that the project would equally attract an Air Force base for security surveillance in the border areas.