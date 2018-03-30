The member, representing Lokoja/Kogi Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Umar Baba Jibril, is dead.

Aged 58 years, Jibril, a three time member of the house, died in the early hours of Saturday in Abuja, one of his political associates, Mr Amuda Dan Sulaiman, confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) .

He was until his death, the Deputy Majority Leader of the house.

He was also a former Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly.