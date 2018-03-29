The University of Ilorin on Thursday matriculated more than 11,000 new students of the institution.

Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, Vice-Chancellor of the University, who disclosed this during the matriculation, warned the students against engaging in cultism.

He said the institution had zero tolerance for cultism because it had destroyed the lives of some youths in the country.

The Vice-Chancellor charged the students to abide by the code of conduct of the institution.

He warned against exam malpractice, indolence, fighting and wasting time on social media.

Abdulkareem, who advised the students to beware of the friends they make, said that indecent dressing would not be tolerated on campus.

“As a means of achieving academic success, your statutory duties include attending classes regularly and promptly, writing test, assignments and examinations,“he said.

The VC advised parents and guardians to complement the university authority`s responsibility of monitoring the students.

He called for a cordial relationship between the university authhority and the parents.