The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Thursday described a former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu, as “an exceptionally visionary politician who has invested in many people’’.

The minister spoke at the 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium and his 66th birthday celebration held at the Eko Hotel, Lagos with the theme “Investing in People’’.

The annual event was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo, and no fewer than 10 state governors.

Speaking on how Mr. Tinubu had invested in people, the minister recalled how he made him Chief of Staff about 20 years back as Lagos governor.

“Not being from Lagos state, many people found it strange for him to have made me his Chief of staff.

“Today, I can say boldly that at least in the federal cabinet, we have those occupying positions who had served in his cabinet at one time or the other.

“We have the Vice President, myself, the Minister of Power Works and Housing, Raji Fashola and the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

“If you also look at governors in many states today, whether it is Osun or elsewhere, they had worked with him in one capacity or the other,” he said.

The minister, who said he felt elated about the day, wished the celebrant a long life in the service of the nation and mankind.

NAN reports that former and serving legislators, ministers, business moguls, members of Diplomatic corps, traditional rulers and clergy men attended the event.