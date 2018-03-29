The federal government has inaugurated the governing boards of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, CLTC, and the National Institute for Sports (NIS).

Speaking at the inaguration, which took place on Thursday at the VIP Lounge of the National Stadium, Abuja, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Barrister Solomon Dalung, emphasized that President Muhammadu Buhari’s determination to enthrone appropriate governance and oversight structure for agencies of government was borne out of concern to rightly position the agencies to deliver the much needed service to the citizens.

He charged them not to meddle with the daily routines of the agencies but to formulate policies.

His words: “The role of the governing boards is primarily to drive general policy formulation for implementation by the Management teams of the agencies and not to get involved in the day to day running of agencies except the Chairmen and members who are statutorily saddled with executive functions.

“Your appointments into the boards of these Parastatals should be seen as a clarion call to duty and an invitation to selfless service to our fatherland.”

Barrister Dalung charged the board members to eschew all forms of corrupt practices and work towards federal government’s objective of efficient service delivery.

“I enjoin you to shun all forms of corruptive tendencies. Your appointments should not be seen as an avenue to take a share of the proverbial national cake. Take time to acquaint yourselves with the rules and regulations of the Public Service to avoid the banana peels and also acquaint yourselves with the 2017-2020 Economic Recovery and Growth plan of the current administration, a homegrown policy articulated to reverse the national economic recession and place the country on the path of sustainable inclusive growth.”

In her acceptance speech, the Chairperson of the NYSC governing board Ambassador Fatimah Bala Abubakar who spoke on behalf of other members, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for giving them the opportunity to serve.

“We sincerely appreciate the gesture and we pledge that we will sincerely do our best to ensure that we do what we have been asked to do. I assure you that we won’t have any problems. We all have the interest of this country at heart and will give our best to ensure that this country moves forward.”

The 16-man board of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Center will be chaired by Alhaji Abubakar Bada. Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima is Chairman, board of the National Institute for Sports while Ambassador Fatimah Bala Abubakar is Chairperson of the National Youth Service Corps.