The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, has called for peaceful co-existence of all Nigerians, especially in the capital city, saying Nigeria needs peaceful co-existence now more that before.

Speaking yesterday at the Eid Praying Ground along Airport in Abuja, Bello said the celebration reminds all of us that God wants existence of peace in mankind.

He appealled to adherents of the Islam and Christianity to embrace peaceful co-existence at all times for the good of the country.

Also speaking, the Deputy Imam, National Mosque Abuja, Dr. Muhammad Kabir Adam, urged adherents of the two faiths to embrace peace, adding that if well practised, the two religions would become instruments of peace in the land.