The Lagos State House of Assembly says the state is lucky to have a populist leader in the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu.

The House congratulated Tinubu on Thursday as he clocked 66, in a statement issued by Mr Tunde Braimoh, Chairman, House Committee on Information, Publicity, Strategy and Security.

“The Speaker, Rt-Honourable Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, Honourable Members, management and staff of the Lagos State House of Assembly felicitate with our Leader, father, mentor and tutor; the trailblazer and pathfinder Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the auspicious occasion of his birthday.

“We are indeed lucky and happy as Lagosians to have an icon and enigma of Asiwaju’s caliber as our progenitor, who as the architect of modern Lagos, laid the structures for the new beginning.

“The ideological tenets of welfarism , populism , egalitarianism and progressivism which Asiwaju not only professes but religiously practices are getting further entrenched and accepted in the political curricula of Nigeria .

“His approach of politics without bitterness , objectivity and analysis of issues without extraneous considerations of class, creed, race or religion has endeared him to not a few Nigerians,” he said.

Braimoh prayed God to advance him further in wisdom, health, wealth , ability and agility to do more for the nation.

“As Asiwaju renews his resolve to invest more in people, may God the Almighty renew His grace and blessings for him,” he said.

The Assembly wished Tinubu unending joy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 10th Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium to commemorate the former Lagos Governor’s birthday was graced by President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, monarchs, business moguls, numerous political office holders, among other dignitaries.