BudgIT, a civic organisation, says the federal government should take the advice of Bill Gates, co-chairman of Bill and Melinda Foundation by investing in Nigerians.

During a recent visit to Nigeria, Gates, who is the second richest man in the world, had said the government should make investing in its people a priority over infrastructural development.

At an event tagged ‘Investing in the People of Nigeria’ organised by the organisation on Wednesday, young speakers had the opportunity to give feedback on the best ways to develop the nation.

Speakers at the event included Oluseun Onigbinde, BudgIT CEO, Bisi Ogunwale, Cheta Nwanze, Adebola Williams, Red Media co-founder, Ify Aniebo and Fati Abubakar.

“It is up to us to make the human capital investment a sustainable cornerstone of our growth,” Williams, who was the keynote speaker said.

“The problem with Nigerians is that they don’t want to be identified with political parties. I always tell young people that the best way to get involved. Get registered in a party and help them improve.

“All the prayer points in Nigeria today are as a result of failed policies.”

Fati Abubakar, a frontline photographer, said poor investments in the young people of the north east created the current nine-year insurgency that has claimed lives and ruined every sector. She said “radicalization started because we did not invest in our people; it followed from idleness and lack of role models.”

BudgIT says it intends to expand the conversation to other cities in Nigeria, curating feedback for the Nigerian government.

This is to strengthen the political will and the long-term thinking that ensures that Nigeria invests as its expanding young population.