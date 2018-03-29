The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has placed each returnee from Libya, on three months salaries.

A statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Desmond Agbama, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday said Oba Ewuare, announced this when he hosted to Libyan returnees in his palace.

Apart from the allowances, the Oba said the Oba Ewuare Foundation would provide the necessary tools/facilities for those who had gone through the various skills acquisition programmes.

He expressed disappointment over the mentality of the Nigerian youth, with the quest to make quick money without legitimate means, noting that youths must embrace agriculture and other legal businesses to excel.

The statement said the monarch frowned at the attitude of some parents who encouraged illegal migration via sea and desert, stressing that the palace would employ all traditional means to eradicate the scourge.

Oba Ewuare, who was full of praises for steps taken so far to curb the menace of human trafficking and wave of crime in the state, called for concerted efforts of all to win the fight against the inhuman acts.

Earlier, the leader of the returnees, Mr. Vincent David, told Omo N’Oba that they were at the palace to seek assistance for tools to enable them to start up lives after acquiring the necessary skills from the government.

The returnees further praised Oba Ewuare for deploying traditional means to rescue trafficked victims from their slave masters.

NAN reports that the monarch further promised to assist all the trafficked victims to begin better lives.