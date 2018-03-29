President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday sent his Easter message to Nigerians, assurance that all the abducted schoolgirls would be freed safely.

In his 2018 Easter Message, he also urged Nigerians to imbibe the teachings of Jesus Christ and love their neighbors as themselves.

He said: “I am indeed delighted to join our Christian brothers and sisters to commemorate this year’s Easter celebration.

“We thank the Almighty God for granting us the opportunity to celebrate another Easter at a time of great promise and hope for our dear nation, despite the challenges we also have.

“Easter, the season in which Christians mark the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, represents the triumph of good over evil; and life over death. It is also a time to show love, forgiveness, compassion and renewed hope in the Grace of God.

“The Holy Scripture affirms that happiness and fulfilment in life do not flow from acquiring the best things in life, but in being richer in a relationship with God and fellow human beings.

“Let us use the opportunity of this special season to deeply reflect on how every one of us can imbibe the profound teachings of Jesus Christ with renewed vigour.

“In so doing and by placing the joy, comfort and happiness of others above ours, we will make a statement that vices such as, hate speech, bigotry, corruption, banditry and terrorism have no place in our nation. We must do all it takes to love our neighbours and display increased spirit of tolerance and accommodation.”

He commended Nigerians who supported the administration’s efforts aimed at preventing the spread of conflicts in the country and to steer the ship of state to a steady path of economic growth, job creation and development.

He added: “While we enjoin law-abiding fellow compatriots to work for peace and social justice in our beloved country, let there be no doubt of our resolve to firmly resist others who may want to make cheap political capital out of current national security challenges.

“Our programmes and policies in the last three years have resulted in bringing down the prices of staple crops; gradual improvement of road, rail and electricity infrastructure; and making Nigeria the preferred destination for investors.

“More than ever before, we are ready to consolidate on these gains and ensure that we improve the lot of our communities in the years ahead.”