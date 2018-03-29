The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has defended the commemorative award presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by the family of legendary American civil rights activist, Martin Luther King Jnr.

She explained that the award was in appreciation of the President’s fight against corruption, noting that the visit of the MLK family members to Nigeria was not sponsored by the Federal Government.

The plaque presented to the President had generated a firestorm of argument and criticisms on social media, with many saying the award was fake, and that it was used to extort money from the Presidency.

But Dabiri-Erewa in a statement on Thursday in Abuja by her media aide, Abdurrahman Balogun, dismissed insinuations that the government paid for the award, stressing that nothing could be further from the truth.

“It must be categorically stated here that the trip was totally privately funded and not one kobo was spent by the Nigerian government, as it was all a private initiative,” she explained.

The presidential aide stated that the commemorative plaque given to Buhari was presented on behalf of the Martin Luther King family and not the MLK Centre as being speculated.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to obviously fake online news reports on the visit of some members of the MLK family to Nigeria.

“The members, led by the Matriarch of MLK, Naomi Barbara King, were in Nigeria as part of the activities initiated to celebrate a low- key Black History Month in Nigeria as part of deepening partnership between Africa and its Diaspora.”

It added, “As part of the activities, they visited President Buhari and gave him a commemorative plaque for his fight against corruption and what they termed from the “Africania Diaspora” a term for Africans in Diaspora for which the oldest of them all Naomi Barbara King was selected to present on behalf of the family (Not MLK Centre) as a sign of appreciation to the President.”