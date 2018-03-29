The Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) on Thursday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sack all his service chiefs over their alleged failure to curb killings in the country.

Rising from an expanded National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in honour of its late president, Chief Idowu Sofola (SAN), the YCE said majority of Nigerians have lost confidence in the service chiefs.

The Council singled out the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, for blame on security breaches and lack of action to curtail killings of innocent Nigerians.

While pointing out that some of the service chiefs are already overdue for retirement, the YCE urged Nigerians to be guided by the Federal Character principle when considering candidates to replace them to balance ethnic composition.

The group urged Buhari to declare herdsmen allegedly responsible for killings, rapes and other crimes in some parts of the country as terrorists.

They advised the President to reconsider the offer of amnesty to repentant Boko Haram militants, saying time is not favourable for such action now.

The communique issued at the end of the YCE meeting was signed by its Secretary General, Dr. Kunle Olajide and Chairman of Ekiti Council of Elders, Prof. Joseph Oluwasanmi.

The body contended that the recurrent massacre in Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa have lent credence to an allegation by a former Minister of Defence, Theophilus Danjuma, who accused the military of ethnic cleansing.

The communique reads: “The Yoruba Council of Elders calls on Mr. President to relieve the present security chiefs, some of whom are already overdue for retirement of their position and immediately reconfigure the security architecture of the country to reflect the Federal Character clause in our constitution.

“Most Nigerians have lost confidence in the security chiefs especially the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, whom the President has publicly acknowledged as disobeying his instructions.

“The President must shed the toga of Baba go-slow and act promptly on this matter to once again inspire the confidence of the Nigeria people in his administration.

“A military which publicly claimed to be neutral where the laws of the land are being violated and innocent citizens are mindlessly murdered by armed herdsmen is definitely partisan and can no longer be trusted to protect all Nigerians.”