The Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumin Kabir Usman, has pledged to launch an investigation into claims of abduction and extortion of money involving Mai Unguwa Mika, the Ward Head of Kwanar Kura, Sabuwa Local Government Area, in collusion with an Army Captain.

The Ward Head is alleged to have illegally engaged the services of the Army officer to molest, detain and extort the sum of N280,000 from members of the Marabar Maigora vigilante group in Machika Ward, the Emir was told in his palace.

According to the leader of the group, Abdullahi Kawun Baraka, “the Ward Head and the soldier connived and detained four of us for eight days without any explanation and after we were released, we realised that our parents had to part with N280,000.

“We seek your noble palace to intervene and ensure that justice is done. We have no ideas why we were attacked and detained. We are duly certified vigilantes and we have the blessing of the traditional rulers in our area.” he pleaded with the Emir.

In his response, the Emir promised to look into the issue even as the accused Ward Head feigned ignorance of the matter, arguing that, “I don’t know any soldier of such name and he does not know me.”