Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has vowed that Nigeria will burn if the Federal Government goes ahead to re-arrest him.

Kanu was reacting to the recent moves by the Nigerian government to arrest him for breaching his bail condition.

Speaking with Sun, the IPOB leader said he would resist every attempt to silence him, arguing that he has not committed any offence that could lead to his rearrest.

He said, “I don’t care! Quote me verbatim. If I’m re-arrested, this country will burn, I assure you. From where that oil money they depend on, they can no longer have access to it. I assure them that. This is not empty threat. We’re IPOB, we don’t abandon our own.

“I will sacrifice anything, including my family to ensure that Biafra is restored. Any obstacle on my way will be obliterated. I’m not asking for Sokoto; I’m not asking for Kaduna, or Borno, I said this very land where my progenitors raised us; the land of our ancestors; of over 5, 000 years old, this land must be free, absolutely free, I assure you of that. The way we were before the whiteman came; had the white man not come, I would have no relationship with Sokoto, non whatsoever.

“The whiteman is not God, only God can create a nation, Lord Luguard is not God, only God can create a nation. I can tell you the day Nigeria was created even till the exact second and hour, but you can’t tell me when Biafra was created. It came as a result of organic interaction of cultures and value systems and traditions fussed into one to make Biafra a possibility, that is how nations emerge.

“By the collision of commonalities and value systems, not one idiot somewhere pontificating and dictating to us who should be in a country or not. Other African people can accept it, Nnamdi Kanu cannot accept that.

“The whiteman is not God and cannot create a country for me. Have Nigerians sat round the table to say we have agreed that our name is Nigeria? We want to live together; perhaps, there will be a strong argument against what I’m proposing. Right now, what we are seeking to do is go back to where we were before 1914. From there, we can then begin to negotiate and discuss.”