Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has called on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice, peace and love exemplified by Jesus Christ as Christians celebrate Easter.

Al-Makura said this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Musa Elayo, on Thursday in Lafia.

He enjoined Christians and Nigerians in general to use the celebration as a period for sober reflection on what Jesus Christ stood and died for.

The governor noted that Jesus Christ preached peace and showed love by sacrificing his life for the redemption of mankind.

He said tolerance and love for one another were critical to the peaceful co-existence of all ethnic nationalities in the country.

Al-Makura also urged Nigerians to intensify prayers for the country in view of the various security challenges and the forthcoming general elections.