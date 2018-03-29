The Adamawa Office of the National Examination Council (NECO) has expressed over the low registration of students for the 2018 SSCE.

The state Deputy Coordinator, Mr. Usman Jimeta, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Yola that the low turnout was due to lack of money to pay for the examination.

“Last year at this particular time, the state office registered about 38,000 candidates across the state.

“But as I am talking to you now, not more than 6,000 candidates registered for the 2018 Senior Secondary School Examination in the state.”

A cross section of parents told NAN in Yola that they were waiting for the payment of March salary to enable them to register their children.

Meanwhile, NECO has set April 21 for the commencement of the SSCE examination and end on July 9, 2018.