As part of the efforts at detecting and curbing outbreaks of diseases in the country, the Federal Government has conducted training programmes for state disease vector surveillance officers.

The training which is an inaugural one was conducted by the National Arbovirus and Vectors Research Centre (NAVRC).

NAVRC is the research unit of the Federal Ministry of Health, with the mandate to conduct field disease vector surveillance and control throughout Nigeria. The work of the centre provides valuable information for effective response to and control of arthropod borne viral infections like Yellow fever and other important endemic vector borne diseases like malaria.

In a statement by the centre, the training is aimed at providing skill for state manpower for active surveillance of vectors of diseases of public health importance in Nigeria.

The statement which was signed by the Coordinator of the centre Dr. Emeka Asadu states that the immediate aim of the centre is to bring about a sustained nationwide active surveillance of infectious disease vectors starting in three states; Benue, Nasarawa and Niger.

The Centre plan to reach a total of 6 additional states by the end of 2018 and 24 States by December 2019.

Asadu stressed that active surveillance of disease vectors will serve as an early warning system that will enable other responsible agencies of government and NGOs to take preemptive action to forestall the outbreak of serious infectious diseases like Yellow fever.

He also explained that information obtained from routine vector surveillance will support ongoing efforts to control and eliminate endemic vector borne diseases like malaria.

The coordinator also described the approach deployed by the Centre as unique as it seeks to hand over full responsibility for managing and leading disease vector surveillance to the States.

He however noted that in the new approach, NAVRC will be playing the peripheral and non-intrusive role of providing technical and logistical support for effective coordination of field vector surveillance and monitoring.

Dr. Asadu also commended the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, for the support given to the Centre.