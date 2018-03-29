The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, has said that youths in the country are facing enormous challenges that must not be ignored if the nation is to grow.

Olonisakin made the remark at the finals of the Armed Forces Youth Sports Championship which held at the Mogadishu Cantonment in Abuja.

Represented by AVM W.A. Ahmed, the CDS said that the objective of the championship was to build the capacity and fitness of the youths in the barracks.

“This championship brought together participants from various military barracks in Abuja to promote mutual cooperation and brotherhood.

“The challenges facing our youths today are enormous which must not be ignored for our country to succeed.

“We have invested in reactivating sporting facilities and capacity building among sports men and women in the barracks,’’ he said.

According to the CDS, the socio-economic environment we are in requires a high level of physical and mental fitness to survive.

The Director of Sports in the Defence Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Dayo Adeloye, said the championship would be an annual event.

Adeloye said that the championship had provided opportunity for the military to consolidate on the capacity building for youths and women in the barracks.

“We want to discover new talents in sports and build team spirit,’’ adding that there was so much agility and energy on the part of the teams and players.

The 5-day event in which 15 youth sports teams competed was organised by the Sports Department of the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

They competed for medals in Volleyball, Basketball and Badminton.

In the finals of the Volleyball championship between Jet Fighters and Defence Fighters, Jet defeated Defence Fighters to emerge champions.