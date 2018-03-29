Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has justified the continued reference to the extent of corruption under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Osinbajo spoke at the 10th birthday colloquium held in Lagos in honour of a National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu.

According to him, there need to highlight what he described as grand corruption in the last administration because of the impact on the present state of the country’s economy.

“We will talk about grand corruption,” recalling the Yoruba proverb that translates thus: Frog says when discussion gets to the issue of tail, we should skip it. He says we must ensure Nigeria never takes such road (of corruption) again!.

“If we do not kill corruption, corruption will kill us,” Osinbajo state.