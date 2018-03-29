President Mohammadu Buhari and APC leader Ahmed Tinubu have re-kindle hope with assurances that Nigeria is being rescued from wreckage.

Buhari, who is in Lagos for a two-day official visit, restated his commitment to implement people-oriented programmes.

“Our goal is to bring everybody together for mutually beneficial ethnic, economic, social, religion, political and cultural relationship.

“We are determined to invest in people because we depend on people to govern,’’ Buhari said , on Thursday at the 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium.

Buhari, who earlier commissioned the Ikeja Bus Terminal designed to handle 200,000 passengers daily, said that the administration would continue to invest in social programmes, including school feeding and agriculture.

He said: “We have set Nigeria on irreversible path of growth and development.

“We are resolute to uplift our people and make Nigeria a better place.’’

Tinubu who marked his 66th anniversary, thanked Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, governors, legislators, industrialists, traditional rulers, and political associates for celebrating him.

Acknowledging the current situation in Nigeria, Tinubu said: “Time is not interesting without challenges.’’.

He said that there is no nation with its challenges.

He said that the challenges would be surmounted because Nigeria is “focused against corruption, terrorism and is committed to economic revival.’’

The government’s investment on people could be seen as a matter of reality. “I can see what the government is doing with the little it has. They are diversifying in practical terms to get our country out of corruption and poverty’’.

Apparently referring to opposition, he said: “They say we should not talk about the past. If we do not talk of about it what else can we talk about?’’

“Then what is the lesson to all Nigerians if we do not talk about it.’’

“We will keep talking about it’’ and explained that the former ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) wasted the nation’s resources when production was at maximum.

He explained that there is a difference between PDP’s administration and that of APC.

Thanking Nigerians for their patient with the administration, Tinubu, and said: “I am happy that President Buhari has saved the ship from wreckage.’’

“We are re-directing Nigeria. We have a nation to rescue and thank God we have a good leader to emulate.’’

He advised the private sector to introduce credit system in economy to discourage corruption.

Tinubu assured the people that Buhari was working toward prosperity and banish poverty.