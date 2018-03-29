The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has expressed shock at the news of the brutal killing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) youth leader in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state, Mr. Samson Sedi, who was allegedly shot by armed robbers on Wednesday night in Jattu.

“I was shocked on receiving the news of Mr. Samson Sedi’s death. My heart goes out to his family. I have ordered the relevant security agencies to arrest the killers and prosecute them without delay,” Obaseki said.

He described the late Sedi as “a grassroots mobiliser, a philanthropist who cared for orphans and a great lover of people, whose death is a huge loss to Edo people and the APC.”

Mr. Sedi was allegedly killed by armed robbers while attempting to rescue a female petrol station attendant in Jattu, Etsako West Local Government Area, who was being robbed on Wednesday in Jattu.

“I learnt he was driving into a road around a petrol station in Jattu and heard a female petrol station attendant shouting for help. The late Sedi, drove into the petrol station to ascertain what was happening, only to be shot by the armed robbers who were operating at the petrol station. Sedi has been with us in our party for a long time and I sympathise with his family,” the governor said.

Sedi who was fondly called ‘Power Remain’ by his friends and supporters, was a rallying point for APC youths in his ward and constituency.