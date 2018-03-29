The Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has deployed 5, 200 personnel to provide security in the state during the Easter celebration.

The Commandant of the corps, Mr Muhammad Mahmoud-Fari, told newsmen on Thursday in Lafia that the deployment was part of the operational order from the corps headquarters.

Mahmoud-Fari said the deployment involved plain cloth personnel for surveillance; armed squad and anti-terrorism unit effected in strategic locations in the state.

He said 218 armed men would be on standby in Lafia to tackle any eventuality, saying that the command was poised to ensure a peaceful celebration.

“We have reinforced our patrol alongside other sister agencies around axis identified as flashpoint for criminality and vandalism across the state,’’ he said.

The commandant also said that personnel would be drafted to Churches and recreational centres across the state.

He called on residents of the state to live in peace with one another, irrespective of their ethnic or religious affiliations.

The commandant also assured the people of adequate protection and advised them to be vigilant before, during and after the celebration.