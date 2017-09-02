The Federal University of Technology Minna, Niger State, has fired seven professors, its chief security officer and 120 casual workers.

Findings revealed that the affected professors were those said to be on contract after exceeding the retirement age in the institutions they first worked.

A source said the decision to relieve the professors of their duties was to pave the way for fresh lecturers to be brought into the system.

“The vice chancellor is leaving soon, he does not want to leave any burden for his successor; that is why he has taken this initiative,” the source said.

- Advertisement -

No reason was, however, given for the disengagement of the CSO of the institution even though unconfirmed reports said that he was found involved in an irregularity in the award of contract for the sewing of uniforms for security men and women in the school.

The other category of workers also fired was also in line with the outgoing VC’s plan to put things in proper shape before bowing out, the source said.

When contacted, the institution’s Head of Information Unit, Mrs. Lydia Legbo, confirmed the development, adding that the professors had to be eased out of the system after the expiration of their contracts.

She said, “Some of them have been in the system for over 10 years.”