The three senators from Kaduna state, led by Shehu Sani on Thursday blocked the approval for a $350million loan request by Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

It was like a vengeance of sort as all the senators spoke against the loan.

El-Rufai has had a very poor relationship with the trio, even demolishing the home of one of them Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, used as an office for a faction of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

The position of the senators was clearly demonstrated during the debate at the Senate on Thursday before the rejection of the loan request.

Too bad for the governor. His most trenchant political opponent, Senator Shehu Sani heads the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Loans and Debts.

In the report presented as the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Shehu Sani, said the committee rejected the request.

Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi and Danjuma La’ah, also spoke against the approval of the loan.

The committee said if approved, the loan will make the state the second most indebted in the country.

Sani said the the loan obtained by the state from 1960 till now was $232 million, adding that if approved, the additional $350 million will bring the state’s indebtedness to $582 million.