The management of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, have suspended 64 students for examination malpractice, impersonation, stealing and other related offences.

The decision to suspend, withdraw degrees, exonerate, issue warning letters and expel students found wanting, was based on the recommendations of the Mobile Disciplinary Committee Report (main campus).

According to a AAU news bulletin dated March 23 and signed by Deputy Registrar (Senate), A.E. Odiase, the University management considered the report submitted by the disciplinary committee and approved the penalties recommended for the offences committed by the students during the 2016/2017 semester examinations.

A breakdown revealed that 64 students were suspended for two semesters, mainly for impersonation and examination malpractice, while eleven were exonerated.

One student in the Computer Science Department who graduated in 2015 but was involved in impersonation had his degree withdrawn, while another one, a 200 level Physiology student, was expelled for examination malpractice.

Seven students who entered the examination halls with their phones are to forfeit it and a letter of stern warning was issued to them, while a 300 level student of History and International Studies indicted for examination malpractice is to rewrite HIS 311 at the next available opportunity as well as given a warning letter.

Eleven students from the Department of Chemistry, five from Electronic and Electrical, six from Biochemistry, four Medicine, eleven from Department of Mechanical Engineering, six from Department of Guidance and Counselling and others spread across different departments were affected in the disciplinary action.

Twelve new students were among those sanctioned by AAU management for various offences; 32 are 300 level and eight 200 level students.

It was gathered that the affected students have been issued letters indicating the sanctions as approved by the disciplinary committee.