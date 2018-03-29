The Police Command in Edo said it had recovered 120 arms and ammunition in compliance with the Inspector-General of Police’s directive on Arms mop-up nationwide.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Johnson Kokumo, disclosed this on Wednesday while briefing newsmen in Benin.

Kokumo said that nine AK-47 rifles; 15 pump action guns; 38 Dane guns and 23 locally made cut-to-size single barrel guns were recovered during the operation.

He also said 12 locally made single barrel pistols; six locally made double barrel pistols; seven single barrel English made guns; one G-3 rifle; one TO6 rifle as well as one K2 rifle; one berreta rifle and two English pistols were recovered.

He also disclosed that 154 live cartridges were mopped up with five suspects arrested during the month-long operation.

In another development, the command had arrested three suspected members of a kidnap gang.

According to the commissioner, the gang has threatened to kidnap a man identified as Reuben if he refused to pay N1 million into a Zenith bank account.

He said that items recovered from the suspects include: one AK-47 rifle; one pump action gun; two double barrel guns and one cut-to-size double barrel gun.

Others are: two Dane guns; nine 7.62mm calibre live ammunition; seven live cartridges and one infinix cell phone with two Sim cards.

Kokumo also disclosed that another suspect was arrested by the command for conspiring with others still at large to rob one Jackson Okuomoise.

He said that the suspected robbers also abducted the victim’s friend and shot him.

He said that three pump action guns; three cut-to-size double barrel guns; three cut-to-size pistols and six live cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

The commissioner thanked the people of the state for volunteering credible information, and assured of the command’s worthy stewardship and efforts to ensure peaceful Easter celebrations.