The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has given reasons why he appeared in Muslim attire to mark the Eid-el-Kabir with Muslim faithful in the state.

The governor, a Christian, dressed in full Islamic regalia, showed up at the prayer ground sitting among Muslims on Friday.

When reporters demanded his reasons, Fayose said, “I got elected by everyone’s vote. Choice of religion is free.

- Advertisement -

“As a leader, appearing in a Muslim regalia with a turban is to say that I must be part of everything the Muslims do and make then realise that we are all one family.

“I will also ensure that all their demands today are met.”

Fayose appeared in Islamic dress code with a turban and a string of praying beads on Friday.