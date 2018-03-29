Mr Ifeanyi Offordile, the Anambra Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), on Thursday called on the newly-appointed aides of Gov. Willie Obiano to work for the realisation of the state’s goals in the Education Sector.

Offordile made the remark in an interview with the our reporters in Awka.

He, however, urged them to work together as a team to consolidate on the achievements already recorded during Obiano’s first tenure.

According to him, Obiano has recorded a lot of achievements in the past four years and should be working to consolidate on his legacies in his second term, to enhance the overall development of the state.

He assured that Teachers in the state will continue with their support for the Obiano administration and urged Anambra people to give the governor maximum support.

Offordile said that the body expects that Obiano will perform far better than he did in his first tenure and appealed to relevant stakeholders to lend their support to the administration.

He said that the body was hopeful that grey areas in the education sector would be fully addressed in the second tenure of the governor.

Gov. Obiano of Anambra and his Deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke, were sworn-in for their second term in Office on Saturday, March 17, 2018.