The Kwara Sector Command of the FRSC has deployed more than 2,500 officers and 20 patrol vehicles in the state to ensure safety and free flow of traffic during Easter.

The Sector Commander, Mr Sunday Maku, made this disclosure in Ilorin on Thursday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Maku charged motorists to always obey traffic rules and avoid drinking before driving.

“We have more than 2,500 officers on ground to ensure traffic safety on our roads during the Easter and we are still expecting more hands from the headquarters and the zonal office.

“We have deployed no fewer than 20 mobile vehicles for patrol and rapid response on the roads in the state,’’ he said.

He advised drivers to have their papers and desist from the habit of carrying petrol in their cars while travelling.

“Avoid overloading either of goods or passengers; do not use worn-out tyres and do not move at high speed.

“Speeding has been causing more than 75% of crashes on our roads especially on Ilorin-Jebba road.

“The road is good and we thank God and the Federal Government for that, but we need to use the road with care,’’ Maku said.

The sector commander also advised passengers to always caution erring drivers, whenever they move at high speed or break traffic rules.

“I also want to call on passengers; we have what we call the passengers’ watch, you can caution the driver and draw his attention to his excesses.

“Report such driver at any available road safety checkpoint; there will always be patrol teams on the highways.

“You have not paid any driver to kill you but to take you from one destination to another safely.

“So we are preaching safe driving this Easter because it is only the living that can celebrate,’’ he said.