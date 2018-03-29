The King Centre has distanced itself from an award given to Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari allegedly on its behalf on Wednesday.

The Centre, founded by Corretta Scott King and the only recognised official memorial of Martin Luther king Jr., said neither its founder nor other children of the late American civil rights activist knew anything about it.

“The award given to President Buhari of Nigeria was not given by The King Center, at the request of The King Center or by the children of #MLK and #CorettaScottKing,” the King Centre said on Twitter on Thursday.

The Nigerian Presidency said on Wednesday that Buhari “was conferred with the 1st Black History Month National Black Excellence and Exceptional African Leadership Award 2018” by the visiting Martin Luther King Jnr’s family.