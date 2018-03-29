The Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) as he clocks 66 years.

In a congratulatory message on Wednesday in Abuja, Dogara commended Tinubu over what he described as “relentless commitment and sacrifice for democracy and track records of service, mentoring and outstanding accomplishments.”

Dogara described Tinubu as a dogged and rare breed politician who mentored new generation leaders for future challenges.

He said “you (Tinubu) is indeed an astute politician, patriotic leader and democrat of high repute who has track records of mentoring and supporting upcoming leaders to accomplish their dreams.

“I commend your courage in leadership and abiding faith in the ideals of democracy and the Nigerian project.

“On behalf of the entire membership of the House of Representatives, I congratulate you on this milestone and pray God Almighty to continue to strengthen you and bless you with good health and long life for service to the nation and humanity.”

Born on March 29, 1952 in the city of Lagos, Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu attended St. John’s Primary School, Aroloya, Lagos and Children’s Home School in Ibadan, South West Nigeria.

Tinubu then went to the U.S. in 1975, where he studied first at Richard J. Daley College in Chicago, in Illinois, and then at Chicago State University, where he graduated with Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting in 1979.

He worked for the American companies Arthur Andersen, “Deloitte Haskins & Sells GTE Services Corporation and when he returned to Nigeria in 1983, he joined Mobil Oil Nigeria and later became an executive of the company.

He was elected Senator for Lagos West constituency in Lagos state in 1993 and became governor of Lagos State from May 29, 1999 to May 29, 2007.

He is the Asiwaju of Lagos State and the Jagaban of “Borgu” Kingdom in Niger State, as well as national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC).