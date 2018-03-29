The arrowhead of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been described as a fearless political strategist.

Former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba (Engr.) Gbenga Daniel, stated this in his goodwill message on the occasion of Senator Tinubu’s 66th birthday anniversary.

According to Daniel, Tinubu’s outspokeness, vibrancy and firebrand politics greatly aided APC’s victory in the last general elections in no small measure.

“A great mobiliser and grassroots politician, Senator Tinubu’s contributions to the entrenchment of democracy in the country is commendable”.

“As a political bridge builder, his unique politics established him in the hearts of the people with magnetic passion and altruistic followership”.

In celebrating the quintessential statesman, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and his family join other well meaning Nigerians in wishing Senator Tinubu long life in robust health and divine wisdom in the service of the nation and humanity.