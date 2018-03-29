Two civil society organisations, the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership and the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, have said the members of the Senate must be compelled to refund the excesses on their allowances, going by the revelation made by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

The CACOL Director, Debo Adeniran, said that after the refund of the “illegal earnings, the legislators must be prosecuted for such unconstitutional allocations from the government treasury.”

Adeniran said, “We have said that members of the Senate are complicit in the criminal conspiracy to allocate jumbo salaries to themselves. This is illegal and all of them have committed criminal offences for which they should be rounded up and prosecuted. Any public servant earning more than what RMAFC stipulates is committing a crime.

“What should follow now is that the executive should mobilise the anti-graft agencies to ensure that all these excess allocations must be paid back by the members of the Senate.”

Also, the CDHR President, Malachy Ugwummadu, said, “It is a classic case of misappropriation of public funds. The constitution is clear about the agency of government that fixes the remuneration of all public office holders, not just the Senate.

“It is one area that there is total breach. Any amount different from what RMAFC fixes is not just an illegality, but the senators should be compelled to return it.”