The proposed Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service (NPBS) would hit the Air Waves nationwide beginning from November 28 2017.

This was revealed by its Chairman/CEO, Ediri Jerry Wesley, in an interview with journalists in Abuja, saying transmission will also be done in both Pidgin English and other Nigerian Languages.

He revealed that the station would kickoff with a fund-raising ceremony at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, while workers will be poached from International broadcast organisations including the Cable News Network (CNN).

He stated that 5,000 young Nigerians will be engaged as he commended the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, for working tirelessly despite his busy schedule to ensure the realisation of the project.

“The NPBS will focus on four areas of operations (TV, Radio, Online and Emergency Control Centre). The project which is a Public Private Partnership with the Nigeria Police will help to curb insecurity by prompt respond to emergency situations,” he stated.

“Unlike most broadcast organisations, the NPBS will not source for commercial adverts for sustainability, rather its survival will depend largely on sponsorship from corporate organisations and well-meaning Nigerians.

“About 5,000 young Nigerians will be engaged and trained by 50 expatriates (Professionals from CNN, BBC and other foreign media organisations) for three years.

“In order to reach all Nigerians irrespective of their educational background, transmission will also be done in both Pidgin English and other Nigerian Languages, he said.

