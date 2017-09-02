The 40-day deadline given to the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, to capture Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram terrorist group, dead or alive has been extended.

The extension was approved by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, after a request by the Theatre Commander, at the expiration of the 40-day deadline.

This time however, Buratai didn’t specify the period of extension.￼

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, in a statement on Friday made the revelation urging citizens to go about their business and have confidence in the capacity of the troops to protect them.

Usman added that with the killing of 82 terrorists and the top five Boko Haram commanders, Shekau was no longer of any consequence.

- Advertisement -

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. T.Y. Buratai, has commended the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, his sector commanders and all troops of Operation Lafiya Dole for pursuing the COAS directive of capturing the purported Boko Haram terrorists’ leader, Abubakar Shekau, dead or alive, within 40 days beginning on July 21, 2017, which elapsed on August 30, 2017,” the statement read.

“Although the leader has not been captured, the COAS noted with satisfaction the zeal and determination with which the directive was pursued.

“He congratulated the commander for eliminating five key leaders of the terrorist group that were the closest associates and right-hand men of the terrorist group leader.”