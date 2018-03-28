The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, on Wednesday ordered the immediate removal of the Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, Ali Janga following the escape of six suspects from police custody early this morning.

He also redeployed the Commander, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, in the state, the Divisional Police Officer ‘A’ Division, Lokoja and other police officers implicated in the escape for negligence, dereliction of duty and gross misconduct.

The Police boss made this known in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Jimoh Moshood.

“The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni, dissatisfied with the circumstances surrounding the escape of six (6) suspects including two (2) Principal Suspects (KABIRU SEIDU A.K.A OSAMA, NUHU SALISU A.K.A SMALL) who indicted Senator Dino Melaye and Mohammed Audu in a case of Conspiracy and Unlawful possession of Prohibited Firearm already filed at the Federal High Court, Lokoja which came up in court today, 28th March, 2018, has ordered the immediate removal of Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command, CP Ali Janga,” the statement read.

“The Commander FSARS in the State, the Divisional Police Officer ‘A’ Division, Lokoja and other Police officers implicated in the escape for negligence, dereliction of duty and gross misconduct in the escape of the six (6) suspects have also been transferred out of the State and are facing serious disciplinary action.

“Thirteen (13) other Police officers are currently being detained and investigated for their roles in the escape.

“CP Esa Sunday Ogbu, Commissioner of Police, Federal Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja has been directed by the IGP to immediately proceed and take over as the new Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command.”

Recall that the Kogi State Police command had confirmed the escape of two suspects, Kabiru Saidu A.k.a Osama and Nuhu Salisu A.k.a small from police detention one week after accusing the lawmaker representing Kogi West, Senator Dino Melaye of arm sponsorship.