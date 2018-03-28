The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a fraud charge against the Managing Director of Heritage Bank, Melvin Ifiesimama, at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Ifiesimama, Kolapo Kola Daisi and a company, Greame Properties Limited, are the defendants.

EFCC alleged that Ifiesimama, on July 29, 2016, “while being a bank employee, to wit: Managing Director of Heritage Bank, acquired the sum of N180 million beyond your legitimate income through Greame Properties Limited, a company owned by you.”

Prosecuting counsel, Ekene Iheanacho, said the bank chief violated Section 7(1) of the Bank Employees Etc (Declaration of Assets) Act, Cap B1, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under Section 7(2).

EFCC alleged that Ifiesimama and Greame Properties Limited retained N180 million in the Diamond Bank Plc account number 0006129214 operated by Greame Properties Limited.

It said the money was received from the account of Vlamings Professionals Limited which Ifiesimama “reasonably ought to know that the said money was direct proceeds of your unlawful activity, to wit: conspiracy and fraud.”