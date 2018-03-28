The Corporate Affairs Commission says it has postponed its Quarterly Customer’s Forum.

The organisation said the postponement became necessary because of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Lagos State.

The meeting was scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 29, 2018, a day declared as work-free by the Lagos State Government.

CAC’s Public Affairs Manager, Godfrey Ike, in a statement on Wednesday, said the forum will now hold on Wednesday, April 4, 2108.

The statement read, “We wish to inform you that the Commission’s Quarterly Customers’ Forum earlier scheduled to hold on Thursday, March 29, 2018,… has been postponed.

“This is due to President Muhammadu Buhari’s official visit to Lagos and the Public Holiday declared by the Lagos State Government on the above date.”