Kano State Executive Council has approved N209 million for the payment of the 2018 internal examination registration fees for indigenous students.

The fees cover the Basic Education Certificate Examination, Senior Secondary School Certificate qualifying examination as well as qualifying examinations for other Islamic education.

The state Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the outcome of the 111th/112th meeting of the council in Kano.

He said about N210 million had also been approved for the payment of upkeep allowances and return air tickets to state sponsored students overseas.

According to him, the council has also okayed funds amounting to more than N230 million for renovation and upgrade of Fagwalawa Primary Healthcare to Cottage Hospital.

The commissioner said that about N68 million was also earmarked for renovation of the School of Health Technology and N31 million to procure bed sheets for 31 secondary health facilities.

He said government had also approved N15 million for furnishing of newly constructed female hostel blocks at School of Nursing Madobi and College of Midwifery Gwarzo.

The commissioner further disclosed other approvals by the council, including about N75 million for the expansion of curves/T-junction and provision of roundabout on Panisau Road.

Garba said about N749 million had also been approved for reconstruction works on Dawakin Kudu-Ladin Makole Road in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area and rehabilitation of Ibrahim Dabo Road at N41 million.