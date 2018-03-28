The Kano State Government says the outbreak of Cerebro Spinal Meningitis was responsible for the death of eight persons in Dungurawa village of Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of the state.

The state commissioner for health, Kabiru Getso, made the disclosure at a news conference in Kano on Wednesday.

He said that the ministry received the information about the outbreak of a strange disease and dispatched its Rapid Response Team to the area.

“The team reported that the first case was reported on March 15 in the area and the victims died instantly before reaching a health facility,” he said.

He said some other cases were recorded in the area but were not reported early to the hospitals.

Mr Getso further revealed that the patients had a high fever, and convulsion as well as vomiting and was later confirmed to be Cerebro Spinal Meningitis type A.

The state he said, had already strengthened surveillance to fish out unreported cases and had also set up special team to tackle the people identified with the disease.

He said in addition, the ministry had also embarked on massive mobilisation on the disease because of it nature of being contagious which spread fast.

NAN reports that on Monday, March 26, Dungurawa community alerted the state government on the outbreak of a strange disease which they said claimed eight lives in the area.