The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has blamed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for increasing impunity and cases of unlawful acts during elections.

NHRC argued that electoral impunity would persist until INEC, its official and the various security agencies involved in the conduct of elections learn to remain impartial.

The Commission suggested the prompt establishment of electoral crimes court to try election offenders.

It also urged election tribunals to always deploy the powers under Section 146 of the Electoral Act 2010 to recommend cases of electoral infractions for the necessary agencies for investigation and prosecution.

These were contained in a report released in Abuja on Wednesday by NHRC on its study of cases relating to the 2015 general election.

The report is titled: “An independent study of the 2015 general election petition cases for evidence of gross violations of rights to participate in government, to public service and fair election (phase two: Final report).”

The report, a sequel to similar report released in 2016, is the final phase of the NHRC’s “end electoral impunity” project launched in 2013.

This report presents 35 cases of indictments involving INEC, its officials, politicians, lawyers, tribunals and the Nigeria Police Force.

The 35 cases featured in this report were broken to include: 11 instances of criminal indictment, 14 criminal/administrative indictment, four administrative and six professional indictment.

INEC and its officials featured in 23 of the 35 cases of indictment featured in the report.