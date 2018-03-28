The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development says 91 mining companies signed the Community Development Agreement (CDA) with their host mining communities in 2017.

Mr Salim Salaam, the Director, Mines Environmental Compliance Department of the ministry, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Salaam said the mining companies and their host communities signed the agreement in line with the ministry’s law and mandate to promote socio economic development at every community.

“Wherever mining operation is going on, the community should have some benefits from the projects, this will impact positively on the lives of host communities and improve their relationship with better interaction.

“We at the ministry don’t partake in the signing of the agreement but we ensure that the terms and conditions in the agreement are achievable and realistic,’’ he said.

The director said his department had a monitoring and enforcement unit, which ensures mining companies fulfill the agreement signed with their host communities.

“The unit collates information, checks regularly, and updates its records before the timeline given to the companies to operate in the communities expires; if any company failed to fulfill its agreement, the unit follows them up,’’ said Salaam.

According to him, the department is planning to increase its performance to ensure that all mining companies operating in Nigeria sign CDA with their host communities.