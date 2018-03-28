The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has admonished motorists to always check their vehicles before embarking on any journey, especially during this Easter.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun, Clement Oladele, gave this advice shortly after the First Quarter 2018 Retreat, organised by the commission in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the retreat has the theme: ‘The Challenges of FRSC Operators in the 21st Century: The Way Forward’.

Oladele stressed the need for motorists to always drive cautiously in order to avoid accidents on the highways.

The sector commander listed speeding, wrongful overtaking, loss of control as some of the major causes of road traffic crashes.

He also advised the FRSC personnel to rededicate themselves to service delivery in order to serve the public better.

Oladele said that the retreat was organised to assess the performance of the commission, particularly during the first quarter of the year.

He reassured that the FRSC would continue to ensure a reduction in road crashes to the barest minimum.

“The FRSC is a performance-driven organisation; we look at our processes by way of evaluating our data, identifying issues and doing our best by improving on them”.

He noted that the highways across the state were among the most dangerous in the country some years ago, adding that they had been made safer with the commitment of the FRSC.

Mr Hyginus Omeje, the Lagos State FRSC Sector Commander, advised FRSC officials to be disciplined and courteous while discharging their duties.