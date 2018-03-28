Two criminal suspects, who indicted Senator Dino Melaye as their arms supplier, has escaped police custody.

Melaye, 3 others charged with illegal possession of firearms

The two suspects, Kabiru Seudu, aka Osama, and Nuhu Salish aka Small, along with four others were said to have escaped the ‘A’ division cell in Lokoja, around 3 am and forcefully went through the back door.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Janga, who confirmed the story said the police has declared the escaped suspects wanted along with Senator Melaye and Mohamed Audu.

“Consequently, all the six suspect, Senator Dino Melaye and Mohammed Audu, were sent for watch listing by the Interpol for immediate arrest anywhere we see them.”

Thirteen police officers who were on duty has Alamo been arrested and detained.