President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday begin a two-day official visit to Lagos State, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan, said on Wednesday.

According to Bamigbetan, the President, will during the course of his visit carry out some groundbreaking ceremonies and inspect some ongoing projects in the State.

He said the President, on arrival, will attend the Colloquium organised to mark the 66th Birthday of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, scheduled to hold at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday.

He said the President would perform the official flag-off ceremony for the construction of the Lekki Deep Sea Port project, Ibeju Lekki.

Bamigbetan said on completion, the multi-purpose Lekki Deep Sea Port, located at the heart of the Lekki Free Trade Zone, would be one of the most modern ports in West Africa, offering enormous support to the growing commercial operation across Nigeria and the entire West African region.

He said the President would also inspect the ongoing construction works at the Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island.

He said the Eko Atlantic City Project, a planned city being constructed on land reclaimed from the Atlantic Ocean, is projected to accommodate at least 250,000 residents and a daily flow of 150,000 commuters, adding that the development will also have a positive environmental impact, as it will help in stopping the erosion of the State’s coastline.

The Commissioner said the President would also commission the Ikeja Bus Terminal, expected to commute over a 100,000 residents across 23 bus routes in the State.

According to him, the Ikeja Bus Terminal is part of the comprehensive plan to redefine public transportation which the present administration is implementing across the State.

Aside the Ikeja Terminal, the Tafawa Balewa Square Bus Terminal has been commissioned, while work is ongoing in Yaba, Oyingbo, Ojota, Agege and other areas.

It would be recalled that the State’s Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal had on Tuesday announced traffic diversions and alternative routes ahead of the President’s visit assuring that adequate preparations have been made to mitigate the impact of the road diversions on residents, while access would be given to any emergency situation.

The State Government had also declared Thursday, March 29 as work free day to ease movement in and around the State as well as enable Lagosians come out enmasse to welcome the President.