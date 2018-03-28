Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese on Tuesday said Nigeria is under the challenges of religious tragedy which affects it effort at building hope for the development of humanity and promoting sincerity of purpose for citizens.

He noted that it was consequential to allow sentiment dictate the course‎ for humanity in public affairs.

“Our greatest tragedy today in Nigeria ‎is how we react to or take religious issues.”

Kukah who spoke on the sidelines shortly after the Diocese observed it’s annual Priestley renewal ‎mass conducted at the Catholic Church on Ahmadu Bello Way, Sokoto said unless Nigerians go by the dictates of what the reflection of the letters in the constitution which guarantees the rights of citizens, the quest for a true Nigerian nation would continue to be a mirage.

“Today getting into or accessing public ‎office has been trivialised to religion or ethnic. Even promotion or elevation carries such emblem.

“People must not be made to forfeit their identity. The prejudice in our bureaucracy ‎is visible across climes of our system”, he wondered.

On Leah Sheribu’s condition for release by her captive, the Catholic Bishop described the victim’s voice as a true quality of upright parental upbringing.

”It is an irreversible reflection of her upbringing knowing her background and what her identity is.

“Is an unquantifiable reasoning from the abducted girl for ably standing her ground for what she worships.

“Even if you are stealing, you must ask your self that when I steal, will my parents be happy with me. This is because you are reflecting on your parental background and training.”

He expressed concern over how citizens were exposed to difficulties in the north on religious issues.

According to him” We have to be humane than promoting sentiments. It does not matter your faith but the circumstance should be first to consider. You must not be a muslim or christian and have to go to mosque ‎or church to get favour or access to Buhari or not.

“We have to stand for one another‎ and encourage sound parenting “, he declared.

Kukah noted that anything done home or abroad, spoke of the quality ‎of parenting.

Meanwhile, this year’s Priestley renewal was performed by a large congregation of catholics which signified a moment of vow taking to continue to serve God in the manner.

However, unless on health ground where a priest was incapacitated and could not be wheel chaired, everyone must participate latest on Thursday before Easter.

“After the mass, we have to celebrate at a ceremony”, a member said.