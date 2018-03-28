The Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Abdullahi Muhammadu, has urged personnel of the corps to work with other security agencies to provide security during the Easter celebrations.

Muhammadu gave the directive in Abuja while addressing the Christian Faithful on the need to live in peace and unity with adherents of other faiths during the festive period, irrespective of religious differences.

He also warned the corps personnel against any form of sabotage and crisis between them and sister agencies over issues that could be avoided.

“Personnel are warned against any act of confrontation with personnel of sister agencies and members of the public.

“Personnel are urged to always remember the Corps’ principle of no compromise while discharging their duties and should avoid the use of force and coercive language on the populace whom they are supposed to protect,” he said.

The commandant-general stressed that partnership and collaboration was very pertinent as all the security agencies were working toward the single goal of protecting the society against insecurity.

He further warned that any officer or Command found wanting would be sanctioned appropriately.

Muhammadu advised parents to warn their wards to desist from any acts that would violate to the law.

“Vandals and saboteurs capitalise on festive periods to carry out their criminal acts.

“The law is no respecter of anyone, therefore, anyone caught will face the long arm of the law,” he said.

The commandant-general who relocated to the North-East since the abduction of the Dapchi schoolgirls, also urged Christians to pray for peace in the country as well as the release of the remaining Dapchi girls.