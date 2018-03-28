The coalition of 46 political associations in Daura zone of Katsina state on Wednesday, commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for resilience, determination and commitment to the promotion of peace and unity of Nigeria.

Alhaji Ali Rabe, the Zonal Chairman of the coalition, made the commendation during a news conference in Daura.

He said the Armed Forces had maintained track record of achievements in numerous peace-keeping operations, stressing that ‘’we will continue to pray for them.’’

The zonal chairman noted that many members of the Armed Forces had sacrificed their comfort and pleasure toward making Nigeria great by ensuring lasting peace and stability of the nation.

Rabe said the unity and fraternity for which the armed forces was known for served as the guiding principle in their operational activities and the rule of engagement.

He also lauded the Service Chiefs for their loyalty, commitment and unwavering support toward the corporate existence of the nation.

The chairman described the recent comments by retired LT.- Gen. Theophlus Danjuma as divisive and unfortunate.

He said the statements credited to Danjuma were capable of inciting Nigerians against the armed forces.

‘’We never expected such unguarded utterances from one of the highly respected generals in this nation,” ‘he said.

Rabe, however, called on Nigerians to continue to support the armed forces and the Federal Government, with a view to ridding the nation of sporadic security breaches.

The members of the coalition recently drummed unconditional support in a mammoth political rally in support of the re-election bid of President Muhammad Buhari.

They also demonstrated similar support for the entire APC aspirants in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.