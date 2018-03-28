Dr Sadiq Yahya, the Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Mubi, Adamawa, says the institution would introduce new courses relevant to the new airport project in the area.

Yahya told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Mubi that the airport project would attract more students to the institution.

The Adamawa Government commenced the construction of a new airport in Mubi to boost transportation in and out of the international area.

He said the management of the polytechnic would be proactive in expanding the structure of the institution to meet public demands on academics.

The rector listed courses such as Space Management, International Trade and Tourism among other relevant courses that would be introduced by the polytechnic.

According to him, the airport project will also boost student enrollment.

Yahya said that student enrollment had increased tremendously after the insurgency, hoping that the new project will add more value to the institution.

He said that the polytechnic has introduced more technological courses in line with the vision of the Federal Government on the advancement of technology education.

The rector commended Gov. Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa for his vision to develop the state to an enviable proportion, noting that the polytechnic is benefiting from the tremendous projects being executed by the governor.

He specifically acknowledged the construction of access roads linking various parts of the town with the institution.

He assured the governor that the polytechnic community would continue to support his administration to succeed in his vision of taking the state to greater height.